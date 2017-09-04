Exorcist warns ‘Illuminati satanists’ are giving Filipinos ‘cursed rosaries’

The chief exorcist of the Philippines has warned that “Illuminati satanists” are distributing cursed rosaries to unsuspecting Catholics.

Father Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi made the claim on Novaliches’ Radio Veritas show Hello Father 911. A report on the show was carried on the news site of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

He said: “Listeners, be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed!”

The priest claimed that the rosaries were being given away by satanists, acting as part of a shadowy group called the Iluminati.

He said that the satanists had “prayed over” the rosaries to consecrate them to evil. Whoever then used them, he warned, would be “followed by evil spirits” as a result.

“These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics… so that evil spirits will haunt them,” he added.

Exorcise cursed rosaries

Speaking on the same show, Philippe De Guzman of the Diocese of Novaliches Office of Exorcism said the rosaries contained hidden symbols. These include such things as sunbursts, pentagrams and snakes, he claimed.

As proof of this, Mr De Guzman said they had confiscated such a rosary from a recent “infestation” case handled by exorcists. It was this artefact, he said, that was causing “disturbances” in the house.

“Sometimes, there are no symbols,” Father Legaspi said. “But a ritual was done on it so they could inflict harm on others.”

He then urged priests to bless and exorcise religious items, particularly if the owners had experienced paranormal occurrences.

“Not just a blessing,” he said. “These items should be exorcised. Not just an ordinary blessing where water is just sprinkled — as most priests commonly do. Use the Catholic ritual.

“That would frighten the demon away.”

The vast majority of Filipinos profess the Catholic faith, which was introduced to the country in the early 16th Century.